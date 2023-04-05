12,800 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,136,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

