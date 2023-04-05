Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

TSCO stock opened at $239.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.26. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

