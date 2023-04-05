17,000 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,263,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,311,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $6,050,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares during the last quarter.

BGY stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

