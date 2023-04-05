Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,350 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

