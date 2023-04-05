Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,882 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

