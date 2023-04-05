Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.72.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

