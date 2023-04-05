Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Separately, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS MOTI opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

