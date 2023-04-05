Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 206.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,467,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,470 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter.

PICK stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.17. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

