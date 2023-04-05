Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 346.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

DXCM stock opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

