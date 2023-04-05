Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 227,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Milestone Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at $86,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

