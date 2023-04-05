Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,375 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of WBD opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

