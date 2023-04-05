Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 30,656 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Target were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.