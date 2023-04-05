Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 169.6% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 102,509 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,078,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,579,000 after acquiring an additional 269,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

SONO opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $1,492,404 over the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

