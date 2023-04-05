Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of MMC opened at $167.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.33 and its 200-day moving average is $164.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

