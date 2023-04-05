Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,572 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 126,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.42. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

