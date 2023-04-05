Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 29,141 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $1,683,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

