Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $192.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $227.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.