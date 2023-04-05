Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 100,653 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 920,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,653 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.