Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 38,223 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,223 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $81.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

