Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 10,785 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 444.4% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Hershey stock opened at $258.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.69 and its 200-day moving average is $232.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

