Fifth Third Bancorp Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,112 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,848,000 after buying an additional 162,083 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.