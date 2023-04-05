Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,438 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PKG opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

