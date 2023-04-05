FY2023 EPS Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Cut by Analyst

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Star Bulk Carriers’ current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

