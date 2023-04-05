Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Shares of NFLX opened at $346.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.33 and a 200-day moving average of $301.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

