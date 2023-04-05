Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 316,219 iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $546.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

