Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 55,140 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 993,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,745,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

