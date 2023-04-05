Fifth Third Bancorp Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $253.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.03 and its 200-day moving average is $209.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

