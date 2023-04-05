Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,639 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

