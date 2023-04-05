Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 173,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $240.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

