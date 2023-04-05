Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $362.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.04 and a 200 day moving average of $365.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

