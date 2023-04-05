Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $240.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $265.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

