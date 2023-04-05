Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $504.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

