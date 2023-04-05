Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Insider Activity

Dover Stock Down 3.6 %

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.