Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,320 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 149.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dover by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dover by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

