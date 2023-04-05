WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
