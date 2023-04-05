SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.87.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $256.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.86 and its 200-day moving average is $278.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.76%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

