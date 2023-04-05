Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,899 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 111,611 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

