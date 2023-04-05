Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,022 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.