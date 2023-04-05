Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,241 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $256.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.38. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

