Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,339 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.13.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $303.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

