Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,241 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $256.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.38. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

