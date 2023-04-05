Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,557 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 521,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

