Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,387 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8 %

CL stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

