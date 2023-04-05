Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 in the last three months. 36.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

