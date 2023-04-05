Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SQ opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,671 shares of company stock valued at $22,374,833 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.