Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Management to “Hold”

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

ONCT opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,840 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

