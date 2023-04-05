Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Management to “Hold”

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
ONCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
ONCT opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.87.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
