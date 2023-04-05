Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 200,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

