Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 2,928 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $319.91 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $326.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.90 and a 200 day moving average of $283.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,331.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.82.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

