Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

