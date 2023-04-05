Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 44.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $143.50.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

